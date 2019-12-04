e-paper
Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart star in vintage-style, Romeo and Juliet-inspired 2020 calendar. See pics

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
VERONA, Italy
A photograph of British actor Emma Watson for the
A photograph of British actor Emma Watson for the "Looking for Juliet" 2020 Pirelli Calendar, taken by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi and distributed on December 3, 2019. 2020 Pirelli Calendar by Paolo Roversi/Handout.(via REUTERS)
         

Italian photographer Paolo Roversi took inspiration from William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” for the 2020 Pirelli calendar, which features Hollywood names such as Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart as well as transgender model and actor Indya Moore.

Set in Verona, where Shakespeare’s play takes place, the calendar, entitled “Looking for Juliet”, was presented in the northern Italian city on Tuesday.

It is being accompanied by a short film in which Roversi portrays a movie director looking to cast his Juliet.

First released in the 1960s, the Pirelli calendar, which has a limited publication run and is gifted to clients of the Italian tyre maker, has moved away from scantily-dressed models to more artistic themes in recent years.

“Society is changing very, very fast and the Pirelli calendar too is changing,” Roversi told Reuters.

Photos:

“It couldn’t stay the same since 30 years (ago) ... it is interesting to see how the Pirelli calendar is following the evolution of society and photography, of the aesthetic, of the idea of beauty of women,” he said.

As well as Watson, Stewart and Moore, this year’s edition also features actors Claire Foy, Yara Shahidi and Mia Goth as well as Chinese singer Chris Lee, Spanish singer Rosalia and Roversi’s daughter, artist Stella Roversi.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

