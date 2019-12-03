What made Kim Kardashian cry at the 2013 Met Gala? The answer could be her floral Givenchy gown

fashion-and-trends

Kim Kardashian is known for being one of the most sought-after celebrities, a beauty mogul, a fashionista who makes her own choices, and everyone wants to live it up like the Kardashians. She recently went down the memory lane and made a shocking revelation about the dress she wore to the 2013 Met Gala, her first appearance at the Met Ball as Kanye West’s plus one, who performed at the event six years ago.

The 39-year-old reality star wore a floral print gown by Givenchy to the gala while she was heavily pregnant with daughter North, now 6 years old. The slit figure-hugging dress that showed off her popular curves and fit her like a glove. Kim, however, got trolled on social media for the choice of outfit with most people comparing her dress and her to a couch with floral upholstery. She even wore matching gloves and shoes! Late actor-comedian Robin Williams had even tweeted saying he wore florals better as Mrs Doubtfire.

Kim K in the floral Givenchy dress at 2013 Met Gala. ( KimYeWestDaily/Twitter )

Kim also revealed that she actually wanted to wear a black version of the dress to the Met, but Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, a friend of Kanye’s and also fashion designer for the evening, persuaded Kim to go for florals.

This year’s Met Gala had Kim doing some explaining about how she wore the tight, body-hugging Thierry Mugler mini dress. Speculations were rife that she probably had some ribs removed to fit into this dress. While the body parts remained intact despite the bizarre rumours, the KKW beauty mogul did reveal on her Instagram about undergoing breathing lessons from Mister Pearl before the fashion event. Besides, Kim K had three assistants to thank who helped her fit into the dress and look her radiant best.

-- With inputs from ANI

