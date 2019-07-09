Kim Kardashian opens up about ‘pain’ she felt in Met Gala ensemble





American reality star Kim Kardashian who dazzled in a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress at this year’s Met Gala has now opened up about the ‘pain’ she felt while dressed in the ensemble.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life,” People quoted Kardashian as saying in an interview with the WSJ magazine.

While she flaunted her hourglass figure in the super-tight ensemble, she was left with several marks on her body after she changed.

“I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off -- the indentations on my back and my stomach,” she added.

Not only this, but the KKW beauty mogul also revealed that she had to undergo breathing lessons from Mister Pearl before the fashion event.

“Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection. Stay tuned for more,” she had shared on Instagram earlier.

For Kim to look that flawless in the Met event, it took three assistants to fit her dress.

Meanwhile, Kardashian was caught in controversy for her shapewear line ‘Kimono’ as fans said this was ‘disrespecting’ Japanese culture. However, she has announced that she will be renaming the label as she appreciates the passion and ‘varied perspectives’ that people bring to her.



