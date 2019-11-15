Kim Kardashian launched body tape and teardrop-shaped pasties to replace bras, a gentle alternative to duct tape

fashion-and-trends

Kim Kardashian West is taking the shapewear trend to the next level. The beauty mogul announced the launch on her social media handles and her fans and celebrating the idea. The 45-feet long body tape and teardrop-shaped pasties are made with stretchy and comfortable cotton material, available to buyers in three different nude tones, also claiming to be sweatproof, waterproof, and lasting for 12 hours. The Skims collection looks like an ideal solution to plunging necklines and it is a safer solution that the duct tapes, the social media star’s previous go-to wearing plunging necklines.

Kim Kardashian West in a series of posts on social media announced the collection saying, “Body Tape you can use other colours other than your skin tone. It also depends on the colour of your dress or top if it will photograph underneath. You want to match the colour of your clothes if it is slightly sheer.”





She further added, ”The solution wear line called Styling Solutions accessories that invisibly hold, cover and lift the breasts under clothing. “Body tape has been a huge part of my life! Can’t live without it and so excited skims is launching three shades of the best boob tape! Taking the tape off has been so painful and left me with cuts and burns throughout the year; so it is important I made sure our Skims tape is gentle and less painful when removing it,” she tweeted. The tapes will be available in three colours, sandstone, tigers’ eye and smokey quartz.”

Her followers are calling the product revolutionary. In a recently posted video on SKIMS Instagram handle she unveiled the SKIMS body tape and spoke about her previous usage of gaffer’s tape. She said, “When I started using [boob tape] I would use gaffer’s tape, which obviously was super uncomfortable, but this material is super soft and super stretchy but not too stretchy because you want it to hold.”





Earlier this year, Kim faced massive backlash for calling the shapewear line as ‘Kimono Solutionwear’. Later on, she decided to change it.

The beauty icon also wrote, “I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.”



