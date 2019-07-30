Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian, who wore this custom Versace dress worth Rs 10 lakh better. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Singer, actor and fashion icon Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday recently with style and glamour. To go with power-packed performances, extravagant décor and the lavish setting, JLo picked an edgy and sensuous custom Versace dress for the occasion. The dress embodied the power and persona of the singer who wears many hats. It featured an interesting criss-cross neckline with gold buckles along with a fierce thigh-high slit at one end. The dress was from Versace’s AW19-20 collection and it was customised for her birthday celebrations. Lopez completed the look with bold heels; dramatic accessories and a powerful hair-do that made her look nothing less than a goddess.







The style icon shares a long relationship with the Italian fashion house. She has previously worn some iconic looks including the green ensemble that she wore for Grammy awards in the year 2000. Lopez who has always been known and celebrated for her signature style also recreates her looks and has been spotted repeating certain ensembles from time to time. Crop tops, hoop earrings, curvy midi-skirts, matching separates, nude tones, plunging necklines among others have always been a signature as far as JLo’s style evolution goes.



The original design’s estimated worth is approximately Rs 10 lakh was also worn by beauty mogul, social media star and another popular fashion icon, Kim Kardashian West, on the front cover of Vogue Japan. West looked equally stunning and edgy sporting the look styled differently by Anna Dello Russo.





Themed as The New Reality, the edition looked at “the rising power of influencers to the hot topics in Japanese fashion, the latest gadgets for a savvier lifestyle and featuring Kim, who talks about her new challenges and endeavours” as shared by Russo on her Instagram account.



