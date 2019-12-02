Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar: Fashion hits and misses this week

fashion-and-trends

We’re always talking about celebrities in India, what they’re doing, who they’re seeing and, who and what they are wearing. This week Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s evolving style caught our eye. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja were the usual suspects on our most stylish list, and while plenty failed to impress, there were a few who really dropped the ball. Here is the low-down of this week’s fashion scorecard. Read on to find out who dressed their best and who failed to impress in this week’s best and worst-dressed celebrities:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam chose a pastel sea green suit while on a trip to Los Angeles with sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor. Sonam paired the 3.1 Phillip Lim outfit with a bag by Louis Vuitton that she slung across her chest. She also wore black sandals. Golden chain link earrings and black shades completed the look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s airport looks are much-awaited by all, and the actor usually goes for the same style: matching baggy athleisure sets, micro/sunnies, a tight bun and a fanny pack across her chest. But Deepika surprised us when she headed to Mumbai airport in traditional wear. The Padmaavat actor opted for a deep red embroidered silk ensemble by Lajjoo C. Deepika had her hair up in a ponytail, gold hoops, brown juttis and a deep brown bag completed her look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia and sister Shaheen made an appearance at an event for We The Women Asia, where they also spoke about Shaheen’s book about her battle with depression, Never Been (Un)Happier. Alia wore a white suit dress by Retrofête and matching strappy shoes by Sophia Webster. The Gully Boy actor sported minimal dewy make-up as always, and her subtle but strong look is love.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked absolutely stunning in a lightly-embroidered Anita Dongre lehenga-choli set in pale pink as she attended Adwaita Nayar’s wedding in Udaipur. Minimal make-up, wavey hair, jhumkas and some bangles completed Katrina’s look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked absolutely stunning in a skin-tight bejewelled gown by Yousef Aljasmi. Malaika wore the high-necked, cap-sleeved gown with diamond jewellery and strappy silver heels. Deep marsala lips, subtle smokey eyes and big curls completed the look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara’s green sequinned pant-suit combo by Cinq à Sept was a bit of a dud. The suit worked better in concept and was quite a stunner, but just fell flat and looked ill-fitted on Kiara. The rest of the styling was passable.

Bhumi Pednekar

While we’re absolutely loving Bhumi’s experimental style for the promotions of her movie, some outfits have been really lacklustre. For one, Bhumi’s sea green, self embossed Forever Unique dress paired with strappy silver heels was a complete fail, while the dress was pretty it was quite frumpy and didn’t do justice to Bhumi’s physique.

