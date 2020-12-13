e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Mouni Roy shows how to slay at a winter wedding in tie-dye drape saree that perfectly flaunts your silhouette

Mouni Roy shows how to slay at a winter wedding in tie-dye drape saree that perfectly flaunts your silhouette

Mouni Roy feels ‘beautiful draped in a saree’ and these pictures of hers, in a multi-coloured cutout blouse with matching borders and a narrow drape over the shoulder, are proof

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 13:56 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mouni Roy shows how to slay at a winter wedding in tie-dye drape saree
Mouni Roy shows how to slay at a winter wedding in tie-dye drape saree(Instagram/imouniroy)
         

Saree clad girls are running the world or so Mouni Roy’s latest pictures on the Internet suggest. After flaunting her ethnic side at a friend’s wedding in Dubai, Mouni is back to slaying in the ravishing six yards of Indian wear.

Setting goals for winter wedding fashion, Mouni flooded the Internet with pictures from her latest photoshoot which were enough to set social media platforms on fire. Donning a sheer white tie-dye drape saree from Reeti Arneja’s couture collection, the Brahmastra actor teamed it with a multi-coloured cutout blouse featuring matching borders.

Flaunting her perfect waistline, Mouni swung a narrow drape over her shoulder too add to the oomph factor. The diva accessorised her look with a pearl-lined choker necklace and a pair of earrings from Golecha Jewels.

Opting for smokey eyed look, Mouni wore a dab of nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows while leaving her straight tresses down in mid-parted hairstyle. She captioned, the pictures, “I feel beautiful draped in a Saree (sic).”

 

The saree perfectly flaunted Mouni’s silhouette with a classic touch and is the perfect occasional outfit you need during these winter weddings. Always ready to dazzle at her fashion best, Mouni recently featured on the cover of a UAE-based magazine and shared the pictures featuring her in a thigh-high sequin mini dress.

 

They say there is a shade of red for every woman and television hottie Mouni Roy proved it rightly so with her smoking hot look in an organza red saree earlier. The diva was in Dubai to attend a friend’s wedding celebrations and the flood of pictures that followed set instant date night fashion inspirations.

 
 

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be next seen essaying the role of an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi triology, Brahmastra. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead and also features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

