e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Mouni Roy’s droolworthy look in a Rs 30k red ruffle saree is all you need to add the oomph factor on your next date night

Mouni Roy’s droolworthy look in a Rs 30k red ruffle saree is all you need to add the oomph factor on your next date night

Mouni Roy sets Dubai on fire as she attends a friend’s wedding in a sizzling red pre-stitched ruffle saree and that is all the fashion inspiration needed to amp up our wardrobe’s hotness quotient

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:44 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mouni’s droolworthy look in red saree is all you need to add oomph factor on date night
Mouni’s droolworthy look in red saree is all you need to add oomph factor on date night(Instagram/imouniroy)
         

They say there is a shade of red for every woman and television hottie Mouni Roy proved it rightly so with her latest smoking hot look in an organza red saree. The diva was in Dubai to attend a friend’s wedding celebrations and the flood of pictures that followed set the Internet on fire.

Setting date night inspirations ahead of the weekend, Mouni took to her Instagram handle to show how to amp up our wardrobe’s hotness quotient. Donning a georgette and organza saree paired with a V-neck embellished blouse embroidered with tonal sequins, resham, nalki and tassels, Mouni established how one can never go wrong with an all-red look.

 

Accessorising her look with a stunning diamond necklace from Neha Lulla Jewellery, a silver potli and a silver ring, Mouni wore a luscious red lipstick, highlighted cheeks, kohl-laden eyes, rust eyeshadow, a streak of thin eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes and on-fleek eyebrows. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Mouni struck sultry poses in the pre-stitched ruffle saree and captioned the pictures, “A saree girl forever (sic).”

 
 

The ravishing ensemble is credited to the Indian fashion designer Sanya Gulati. The saree originally costs Rs 30,000 on her website.

Hindustantimes

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be next seen essaying the role of an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi triology, Brahmastra. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead and also features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws
Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In