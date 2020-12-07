e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Mouni Roy's sultry look along with the whopping cost of her sequin mini dress sets the Internet on fire

Mouni Roy’s sultry look along with the whopping cost of her sequin mini dress sets the Internet on fire

Mouni Roy recently gave a glimpse of her smoking hot magazine cover photoshoot from Dubai, donning a puff sleeved sequin mini dress that cost a fortune and our jaws just dropped on the floor

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:49 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mouni’s sultry mini dress at this whopping cost sets the Internet on fire
Mouni’s sultry mini dress at this whopping cost sets the Internet on fire(Instagram/imouniroy)
         

As fans waited to recreate Brahmastra star Mouni Roy’s oh-so-sultry look from her recent sizzling photoshoot in Dubai, the price of her bodycon dress certainly had fashionistas sweating. Flooding the Internet with a slew of her smoking hot pictures from the shoot, Mouni set the Internet on fire with her effortless sartorial elegance while the ensemble’s whopping cost made our jaws drop on the floor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared the pictures featuring her in a thigh-high sequin mini dress. The embellished dress sported puff sleeves adding to the seasonal sparkle that gave an instant ticket to glamour. Multicoloured and curve-hugging, the outfit flaunted high-gloss and made an iconic eye-popping fashion statement.

Leaving her beautiful tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Mouni accessorised her look with a delicate gold bracelet and a finger ring. Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Mouni opted for smokey-kohled eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, on-fleek eyebrows and bronze highlighter.

The actor completed her attire with a pair of black heels from the footwear brand, Bloomingdale’s Middle East. Looking party-ready, Mouni was seen striking sensuous poses for the camera to amp up the hotness quotient.

The photoshoot was for the December cover of a UAE-based magazine, Masala, at Palazzo Versace which is a luxury 5-star hotel in Dubai. The television-turned-Bollywood diva captioned the pictures, “As lost as Alice, as mad as the Hatter (sic).”

 
 
 

The Freya dress that Mouni wore in the pictures is credited to Turkish fashion designer Banu Bora Mumcu’s fashion label, In The Mood For Love. Founded in 2017, the brand is co-owned by interior designer Rezzan Benardete and boasts of boudoir dressing, haute fashion and undeniable decadence of rich materials including signature silks and sequins combined with meticulous fashionable detailing.

Costing a fortune, the dress that Mouni wore from their collection is originally worth €675,00 or Rs 60,39,559.47. We heard your gasp!

Hindustantimes

The dress is perfect if you are looking to entertain yourself while playing an eccentric host to your guests or if you wish to make heads turn at dinner parties.

