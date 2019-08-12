Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif show how to stun in festive wear this Eid

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 12, 2019

There are celebrations across the world on Eid al-Adha today. As the festive season is upon us, it’s time to get the traditional wardrobe in place for a range of occasions. Traditional wear is a tricky spot considering the weather right now but you can always experiment with patterns, fabrics, silhouettes, colours and there is also a mix and match option. B-town is also celebrating Eid in full fervour. Take inspiration from Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor among others for festive wear and stand out this Eid during celebrations.









Those who like it busy can opt for embroidered shararas, lehengas and anarkalis. Those who like to keep it simple can opt for chikankaris and light prints. Sari lovers can wear the 9 yards paired with an embellished blouse or a crop top. Those who like it bright can opt for red, green, yellow, orange, purple and pink. Those who prefer light hues can go for pastels; primarily shades of blue, ivory, grey, coral etc. You can also go for separates and complete the look with printed dupattas and stoles.















If you want to contemporise the traditional wear, experiment with interesting hairstyles and accessories to add a surprise element to your look. Go for edgy clutches, statement jewellery, quirky accessories to complete the look. On the make-up front, make choices as per your look and don’t go over the board and keep it refreshing and simple.



First Published: Aug 12, 2019