Afternoon briefing: CPI(M) won't attend Ram Temple event; Telangana governor slams MK Stalin, and all the latest news

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced its non-participation in the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Brinda Karat, a senior party leader, emphasized respect for religious beliefs but criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for politicizing the religious event. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also dismissed the BJP's approach, labeling the Ram Temple inauguration as a "show-off" inconsistent with the teachings of Lord Ram. The consecration ceremony is scheduled for January 22, with a BJP directive for active participation in related programs. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed decorative preparations in Ayodhya for the occasion. Dig Deeper The central and Tamil Nadu governments had sparred over the flood situation in the southern state. (PTI)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for its alleged mismanagement of the flood situation in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Soundararajan accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of being a "one-hour chief minister" during his visit to the affected areas. She claimed that the state government failed in preparing for the heavy rains, leading to her intervention. In response, the DMK rebuked Soundararajan, stating that her statements were unconstitutional and inappropriate for a governor. The flood, triggered by extreme rainfall, resulted in 31 deaths in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. Dig Deeper

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Latest News

Indian passengers quizzed by CISF, avoid media after plane held by France lands in Mumbai. Dig Deeper

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Jacqueline Fernandez's plea: ‘Ready for punishment if…’. Dig Deeper

India News

Uttarakhand: Six labourers killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse. Dig Deeper

Tiger rests atop Gurudwara wall in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, draws massive crowd. Dig Deeper

ED officials booked for stopping DVAC from doing their job in bribery case. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu says no peace until Hamas destroyed. Dig Deeper

‘Am I the only one here?’: Rishi Sunak's Christmas wish with ‘Home Alone’ twist. Dig Deeper

Ukraine claims destruction of major Russian navy vessel in Crimea. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India's formidable pace attack, featuring Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, and Siraj, has been a key asset in recent years. However, Shami's absence in the upcoming Test series against South Africa has raised concerns. Former South African pacer Allan Donald expressed disappointment, hailing Shami's unique release and influence. Shami's ankle injury has sidelined him, leaving Bumrah and Siraj as the primary pace assets. Donald, optimistic about their impact, emphasized Bumrah's uniqueness and adaptability. Despite challenges, India's batting lineup is expected to thrive in Centurion. Bumrah, known for his late release and versatility, adds an element of unpredictability, making him a captivating force. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shruti Haasan portrays Aadya in Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, providing an outsider's perspective on the violent world her father, played by Prabhas, belongs to. In an exclusive interview, she discusses her intriguing role and Prabhas's ability to seamlessly switch between on and off-screen personas. Shruti expresses her delight at SS Rajamouli praising her dancing skills, acknowledging it but emphasizing her focus on storytelling in Salaar. She reflects on a fulfilling 2023, featuring lead roles in Telugu films and an upcoming English project titled "The Eye," a psychological thriller screened at international film festivals. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

In 2023, workplace design witnessed a notable shift towards creating office environments that resembled homes. The integration of luxury into office spaces became a prominent trend, emphasizing comfort, creativity, and community. Green initiatives took center stage, promoting sustainability through eco-friendly materials and biophilic designs. Mindfulness became a key focus, with dedicated spaces for meditation contributing to employee well-being. Collaborative 'Third Places' emerged, replacing traditional office setups, featuring bold colors, playful graphics, and unique furniture. Looking ahead to 2024, experts anticipate even brighter transformations in office design, catering to evolving workforce needs for engaging, supportive, and innovative workspaces. The ethos of luxury extended beyond decor, emphasizing premium materials, sustainability, and comfort, creating sophisticated and inspiring work environments. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.