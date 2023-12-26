CPI(M) to not attend Ram Temple inauguration event in Ayodhya, party leader Brinda Karat explains why

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will not participate in the inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, senior party leader Brinda Karat said. She explained while her party respects religious beliefs, and targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by suggesting “it is not right to politicise religion”. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat(ANI)

“Our party will not attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We respect religious beliefs but they are connecting a religious programme with politics. This is the politicization of a religious programme. This is not right,” she said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also snubbed the BJP by calling the whole issue surrounding the Ram Temple inauguration a “show-off” and said the saffron party “does the exact opposite” of what the traits of Lord Ram teach.

“I have Ram in my heart. I don't need to show off. What I say to you is from my heart because I do not care about all these things. If Ram is in my heart and Ram has guided me throughout my journey, it means that I have done something right,” Sibal said.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. The planned campaign before the ceremony was kickstarted yesterday and children dressed up as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita knocked on every door of Ayodhya to invite them to offer their prayers at the Ram Temple.

In a BJP's two-day office-bearers' meeting, party leaders and workers were instructed to actively participate in programmes organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad for the Ram Temple's construction.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath earlier instructed state's chief secretary to ensure Ayodhya is properly decorated with attractive colours, lights and flowers. He gave clear instructions to adorn the four main routes in Ayodhya – Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Dharma Path – attractively with flowers. During this process, footpaths should be decorated with beautiful flower pots.