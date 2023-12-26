close_game
close_game
News / India News / CPI(M) to not attend Ram Temple inauguration event in Ayodhya, party leader Brinda Karat explains why

CPI(M) to not attend Ram Temple inauguration event in Ayodhya, party leader Brinda Karat explains why

ByHT News Desk
Dec 26, 2023 12:03 PM IST

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat targetted the BJP by saying the party is “politicising religion".

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will not participate in the inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, senior party leader Brinda Karat said. She explained while her party respects religious beliefs, and targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by suggesting “it is not right to politicise religion”.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat(ANI)
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat(ANI)

“Our party will not attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We respect religious beliefs but they are connecting a religious programme with politics. This is the politicization of a religious programme. This is not right,” she said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: BJP's ‘focus on Ram Temple’ message to its leaders, workers ahead Lok Sabha polls

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also snubbed the BJP by calling the whole issue surrounding the Ram Temple inauguration a “show-off” and said the saffron party “does the exact opposite” of what the traits of Lord Ram teach.

“I have Ram in my heart. I don't need to show off. What I say to you is from my heart because I do not care about all these things. If Ram is in my heart and Ram has guided me throughout my journey, it means that I have done something right,” Sibal said.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. The planned campaign before the ceremony was kickstarted yesterday and children dressed up as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita knocked on every door of Ayodhya to invite them to offer their prayers at the Ram Temple.

In a BJP's two-day office-bearers' meeting, party leaders and workers were instructed to actively participate in programmes organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad for the Ram Temple's construction.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath earlier instructed state's chief secretary to ensure Ayodhya is properly decorated with attractive colours, lights and flowers. He gave clear instructions to adorn the four main routes in Ayodhya – Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Dharma Path – attractively with flowers. During this process, footpaths should be decorated with beautiful flower pots.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out