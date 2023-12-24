close_game
News / India News / BJP's 'focus on Ram Temple' message to its leaders, workers ahead Lok Sabha polls

ByAniruddha Dhar
Dec 24, 2023 02:03 PM IST

The meeting, chaired by JP Nadda at BJP's central office in New Delhi, saw comprehensive discussions on organisational strategies and public outreach.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers have been instructed to actively participate in programmes organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad for the Ram Temple's construction. The instructions were given during the BJP's two-day meeting of national office-bearers that addressed crucial topics ranging from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to the progress of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, news agency ANI reported.

Union home minister Amit Shah with BJP national president JP Nadda during the BJP's national office-bearers meeting, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday.

During the meeting, BJP officials were briefed about the ongoing efforts by the RSS and VHP with regard to the Ram temple construction, the report claimed.

Sources told ANI that the party leaders stressed the importance of disseminating information about these efforts to the public.

BJP workers were also instructed to distribute pamphlets detailing the Centre's steps towards the grand Ram Temple and highlight opposition actions against the construction, the report added.

Highlighting transparency, BJP leaders directed that visits to Ayodhya would be limited to those specifically invited, while other leaders, ministers, and MPs were encouraged to participate in prayers at temples in their respective regions.

The report also claimed that the focus extended beyond the Ram Temple to encompass organisational strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and enhance the outreach of “Modi's guarantee” among the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the holy city on December 30, where he will inaugurate the airport and railway station and also conduct a roadshow and public gathering.

"All facilities are available in hospitals. The chief minister is also reviewing it. For high-end services, we will keep a backup plan from here to Lucknow. The PM is coming on 30th December, airport and the railway station which have been prepared in the first phase are going to be inaugurated. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal, commissioner of Ayodhya, has said.

"The PM will show a green flag to the rails. After that, PM Modi will address the public meeting on the ground next to the airport. He will travel from the airport to the railway station so it will be in the form of a roadshow. Arrangements are being made to welcome him," he added.

A review meeting was held with the top officials of the district as well as the officials of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday regarding the PM's visit to Ayodhya on December 30.

