'Only those called by Lord Ram...': BJP jibe at CPI(M) over Ayodhya remark

New Delhi: Reacting to the CPI(M)'s remark that it will not attend the January 22 Ram Temple event, BJP leader and union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, in a sharp jibe, said those who have been summoned by Lord Ram will only be able to reach Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. Ayodhya Ram Temple: Preparations are in full swing for the January 22 event.

"The invitations have been sent to all. Those called by Lord Ram will only reach (Ayodhya, for Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple)," she said, when asked about CPI(M)'s refusal to attend the ceremony.

Earlier today, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said he had received an invitation to attend the ceremony but he won't as the central government was mixing politics into religious beliefs.

"Nripendra Mishra was escorted by a VHP leader who came and gave me the invitation...Religion is a personal choice of every individual. We respect and safeguard the right of every individual to choose their particular form of faith...As far as the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court are concerned they have very clearly said that the state shall not profess any particular religion or have any religious affiliation. What is happening in this inauguration ceremony is that it has been converted into a state-sponsored event with the Prime Minister, UP CM and others holding Constitutional positions... This is straightforward politicisation of the religious belief of the people which is not in consonance with the Constitution. Therefore, in these circumstances, I regret not being able to attend the event," he said.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat echoed her leader.

"The CPI(M) general secretary did receive an invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The CPI(M) will not be attending the ceremony. The politburo today issued a statement that, as far as the CPI(M) policy is concerned, we respect religious beliefs, but we keep our distance as a political party from religious events," she said.

Several Opposition leaders, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, have received invitations for the ceremony. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have also been invited. The Congress, however, hasn't confirmed if they will attend the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministers will attend the event. 4000 saints have also been invited.

With inputs from ANI, PTI