Uttarakhand: Six labourers killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse

At least six brick kiln workers were killed, and several others sustained injuries after the wall of the structure collapsed on Tuesday morning in Lahboli village of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, a police official said. Representational image.

Soon after the incident, police and administrative officers including senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operations. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

“We received information at around 8.30 am that the wall of a brick kiln had collapsed in Lahboli village under Manglaur police station. At least six people have been confirmed dead, while several others have sustained injuries. They have been rushed to a hospital. SSP Pramendra Dobhal is at the spot,” the district police PRO said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.