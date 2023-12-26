‘Am I the only one here?’: Rishi Sunak's Christmas wish with ‘Home Alone’ twist

Often touted as a hard-working and serious-minded politician, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak showcased a different side to his character in a recently posted video on Christmas themed in a 1990 hit movie Home Alone filmed in his official 10 Downing Street residence. Screengrab from Rishi Sunak's Christmas wish video.(Rishi Sunak/X)

The video starts with visuals of the 10 Downing Street entrance, hallowed corridors from inside, idle office desks, a vacated dinner table and a decorated yet unlit Christmas tree — the sound of a clock ticking echoes in the background.

Sunak is shown in the next shot working in his office until he finally realises and says, “Am I the only one here?” He then decides to best use his time ‘home alone’.

The Prime Minister bowls a ball against stacked cans of his favourite beverage, Coca Cola. He then goes on to eat a plate of spaghetti with maple syrup while watching a 2003 film Elf. The Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry the Cat, also made an appearance in the video.

The video ends with Sunak answering a phone call in which he was heard saying, “Harry, you have got the wrong number,” in a probable reference to The Sun's political editor Harry Cole who reported on the alleged leak of Sunak's mobile number.