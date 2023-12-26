‘Am I the only one here?’: Rishi Sunak's Christmas wish with ‘Home Alone’ twist
The UK Prime Minister shares video making best use of his time ‘home alone’ in 10 Downing Street.
Often touted as a hard-working and serious-minded politician, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak showcased a different side to his character in a recently posted video on Christmas themed in a 1990 hit movie Home Alone filmed in his official 10 Downing Street residence.
The video starts with visuals of the 10 Downing Street entrance, hallowed corridors from inside, idle office desks, a vacated dinner table and a decorated yet unlit Christmas tree — the sound of a clock ticking echoes in the background.
Sunak is shown in the next shot working in his office until he finally realises and says, “Am I the only one here?” He then decides to best use his time ‘home alone’.
The Prime Minister bowls a ball against stacked cans of his favourite beverage, Coca Cola. He then goes on to eat a plate of spaghetti with maple syrup while watching a 2003 film Elf. The Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry the Cat, also made an appearance in the video.
The video ends with Sunak answering a phone call in which he was heard saying, “Harry, you have got the wrong number,” in a probable reference to The Sun's political editor Harry Cole who reported on the alleged leak of Sunak's mobile number.