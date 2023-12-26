Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Jacqueline Fernandez's plea: ‘Ready for punishment if…’

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has challenged Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea over ‘intimidating’ and ‘harassing’ letters sent by him to her. The conman filed an application in Delhi's Patiala House court stating Jacqueline's plea has “suppressed multiple facts” in connection with the ₹200 crore extortion case. This photo of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez earlier.

“I am ready to undergo any punishment if even one single letter sent to Jacqueline proves or covers my content that is threatening, intimidating, or related to any of the cases or matters pertaining to the ongoing EOW or ED cases,” Chandrashekhar's application said. He also questioned why the actress did not approach the high court last year when he sent several letters.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Last week, Fernandez moved the Delhi high court seeking direction to the superintendent of Mandoli prison and Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to not allow the conman from issuing any letters, messages, or statements addressed to her directly or indirectly. She alleged that Sukesh “persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters” to numerous electronic and print media platforms, which creates an alarming and distressing environment for her.

Citing Chandrasekhar's letter dated October 15, the plea said it was “laced with unsolicited and disturbing content.” “This relentless pursuit by Chandrashekhar, aimed at establishing contact with the applicant (Jacqueline), is nothing short of a blatant attempt at witness tampering, with the clear intention of mentally intimidating her to the extent that she is compelled to withhold the truth in the criminal trial,” it said.

In response to the plea, the EOW said it supports the actress' plea adding that it has observed the accused has been in the “habit of sending letters, concerning the present applicant, to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/ threatening the present applicant directly but also affecting her social/ professional assignments.”

Notably, Fernandez is a protected witness in the FIR being investigated by the EOW in connection with the ₹200-crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to alleged Chandrashekhar.

What is the money laundering and extortion case?

The money laundering and extortion case is based on an FIR filed by the Delhi Police's EOW against Sukesh who is accused of cheating and extortion from Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh. Shivinder was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

According to the FIR, Chandrasekhar and his associates took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested in September last year in the case.