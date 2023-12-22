close_game
News / India News / Conman Sukesh threatens to reveal 'unseen' evidence against Jacqueline: ‘World needs to know the truth’

Conman Sukesh threatens to reveal 'unseen' evidence against Jacqueline: ‘World needs to know the truth’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Jacqueline has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR against her in the Enforcement Directorate’s ₹200 crore money laundering case.

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has reportedly threatened to reveal “unseen” evidence against Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently moved a Delhi court seeking directions for immediately restraining him from issuing any communication about her. Without naming Jacqueline, Sukesh said in a fresh letter that he would expose the person by releasing chats, screenshots, and recordings to prove his claim, reported India Today.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh claimed that he paid for the enhancement of the person's social media account to compete and race against her very prominent colleague, according to the report.

“The world needs to know the truth, the reality,” Sukesh, the prime accused in 200-crore money laundering case, was quoted as saying in the letter.

Jacqueline on Wednesday moved Delhi's Patiala House Court and sought directions to the superintendent of Mandoli prison and Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to not allow Chandrasekhar to issue any further letters, statements or messages about her.

Citing Chandrasekhar's letter dated October 15, the plea said it was "laced with unsolicited and disturbing content," and that it was widely reported by media.

"This relentless pursuit by Chandrashekhar, aimed at establishing contact with the applicant (Jacqueline), is nothing short of a blatant attempt at witness tampering, with the clear intention of mentally intimidating her to the extent that she is compelled to withhold the truth in the criminal trial," the actor's petition said.

"These letters, intentionally circulated and published widely in the print media, have caused significant financial losses to the applicant. This campaign is not only harassment and intimidation but is a direct violation of her rights as a prosecution witness," the plea said.

The EOW in its reply supported Jacqueline's plea and said, “It has been observed that the accused Sukash Chandershekhar has also been in the habit of sending letters, concerning the present applicant, to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/ threatening the present applicant directly but also affecting her social/ professional assignments.”

The actor is a protected witness in the FIR being investigated by the EOW in connection with the 200-crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to alleged Chandrashekhar.

