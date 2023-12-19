Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi HC for quashing of money laundering case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has approached the Delhi high court for quashing of a criminal case and a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in an alleged ₹200 crore money laundering case, involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves after appearing before the Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Fernandez has been a co-accused in the case filed by the ED. But she has been named as a witness in the predicate offence - an extortion case registered by the Delhi police.

ED's FIR had stemmed from the extortion case filed by the Delhi police's economic offences wing (EOW) in August last year against Chandrasekhar for allegedly cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Seeking to quash the ECIR dated August 8, 2021, second supplementary complaint dated August 17, 2022 and the proceedings emanating therefrom, the actress in her plea has stated that the evidence filed by ED proves that she is an innocent victim of Chandrasekhar's maliciously targeted attack.

“There is absolutely no indication of her involvement in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth,” read the plea.

The plea also stated that she instead was presented as a prosecution witness in the EOW case.

“Throughout their interactions, the main accused consistently presented himself as a free individual. The Petitioner had no way of knowing that the main accused was actually incarcerated, as his conduct always resembled that of a person at liberty,” the plea added.