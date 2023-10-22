Afternoon briefing: India sends aid to Gaza; Canada Oppn promises improved relations with New Delhi, and all latest news

India on Sunday said that it has sent around 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for Palestinians who are suffering amid the war between Israel and Hamas militants. The Ministry of External Affairs said that a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force departed from Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase station for Egypt's El-Arish airport with aid materials which included essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items. Since Israel blockaded Gaza, the opening of this only non-Israeli border crossing has been complicated by the need for Egypt, Israel and Hamas to all agree for it to happen. Egypt and Israel have blamed each other and Hamas for Rafah staying shut until now. Dig deeper. An IAF C-17 flight carrying medical aid and disaster relief material departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt.(X/ MEAIndia)

More on the war between Hamas and Israel: Climate activist Greta Thunberg voices support for Gaza, Israel responds. Dig deeper.

US sending additional air defense systems to Middle East, says Pentagon. Dig deeper.

Canada’s Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has assured the Indian community in his country that he will restore a “professional relationship” with India if he becomes the next prime minister. In an interview to Namaste Radio Toronto, Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party, also condemned the “aggression shown” to Indian diplomats stationed in Canada and the growing Hinduphobia in the country. “We need a professional relationship with the Indian government. India is the largest democracy on Earth. It’s fine to have our disagreements and hold each other accountable but we have to have a professional relationship and that is what I will restore when I’m Prime Minister of this country.” Dig deeper.

Latest News

'Contradiction in witnesses' account': Brij Bhushan Singh seeks discharge in sexual harassment case. Dig deeper.

Mahua Moitra's 'jilted ex' says dog 'deliberately locked up to deter CBI'. Dig deeper.

India News

BJP revokes Telangana MLA T Raja Singh's suspension who made remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Dig deeper.

PM Modi greets Amit Shah on his birthday: ‘Outstanding administrator who…’ Dig deeper.

Global Matters

Climate activist Greta Thunberg voices support for Gaza, Israel responds. Dig deeper.

Xi Jinping wants to be loved by the global south. Dig deeper.

Entertainment

The latest box office figures for Vijay's Leo are in. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Leo has collected ₹140 crore in India. It breached the ₹200 crore club across the world on day 2 but the worldwide figures for day 3 have not been revealed yet. As per the report, the film collected ₹40 crore in India on its first Saturday. The first and second-day figures for the film were ₹64 crore and ₹35 crore, respectively. Leo had an overall 76.25% Tamil occupancy and 57% Telugu occupancy on Saturday. Hindi occupancy was much lower, oscillating between 12 and 27% throughout the day. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle

Mushrooms, a type of fungus, find place in all kinds of menus across different cuisines. Apart from their unique and delicious flavour, the rich nutritional profile and low-calorie, cholesterol-free nature of these foods, make them an essential addition to the diet, especially for vegetarians who can derive high quality protein and substantial doses of Vitamin D from them. The world of mushroom is incredibly diverse having thousands of species with varied flavours, textures and culinary uses. Mushroom elixirs are made from extracts of different kinds of mushrooms with medicinal benefits, which are also known as adaptogenic mushrooms. They have been used for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine and are said to have several benefits for wellness. Dig deeper.

Sports matter

With India set to cross swords with New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma and Co. have arrived at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium without superstar Hardik Pandya. Rohit's deputy is out of India's World Cup encounter with New Zealand due to an ankle injury. Picking Pandya's replacement for the upcoming encounter, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the Men In Blue needs depth in their batting order, especially against a side like New Zealand. Dig deeper.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON