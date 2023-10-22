BJP revokes Telangana MLA T Raja Singh's suspension who made remarks against Prophet Muhammad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday revoked the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh - who was arrested in August 2022 on charges of making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The revocation came ahead of the Telangana assembly elections, following Singh's reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party. BJP MLA T Raja Singh (ANI file)

Singh had made the comments months after the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled another functionary over their remarks against the Prophet.

“Under suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party issued a show cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith,” Om Pathak, member secretary of the party's Central Disciplinary Committee, said in a notification.

Following the revocation, Singh, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, thanked PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders. “My gratitude to the entire BJP family and the people of Goshamahal. Jai BJP, Vijay BJP,” he wrote.

Speaking to the media, Singh said that he was confident that the BJP would revoke his suspension and let him contest the elections from the Goshamahal constituency. He had also ruled out any possibility of joining either Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or the Congress party.

Telangana is set to go to the polls in a single phase on November 30, while the results will be declared on December 3.

The Telangana MLA is known for his controversial statements along communal lines. In 2017, he was booked by Hyderabad Police for allegedly threatening to “behead” those who attempted to stop the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.