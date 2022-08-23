BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh arrested over derogatory comments against Prophet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker T Raja Singh was on Tuesday arrested hours after he allegedly made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad and sparked protests in Hyderabad.

G Koteshwara Rao, a local police officer, said Singh was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

In his police complaint, activist Wajihudiddin Salman said Singh used vulgar language against the Prophet in a video uploaded on a YouTube channel named “Sree Ram Channel, Telangana” late on Monday night. The video was later removed.

Scores of slogan-shouting workers of Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a sit-in in front of the Hyderabad Police chief’s office demanding Singh’s immediate arrest. They threatened to intensify protests if Singh, who is often in the news for his inflammatory speeches, was not arrested within 24 hours.

Police detained some protestors as they tried to barge into the commissioner’s office. Amanullah Khan, a local leader, said over 200 Muslims were arrested while staging protests against Singh.

Singh made the purported comments months after the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled another functionary after their remarks against the Prophet triggered a diplomatic row. Countries in West and South-East Asia denounced the comments. Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran were among the countries that summoned Indian ambassadors to protest against them.

The Supreme Court pulled up Sharma for her remarks saying “her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire”. Sharma made the remarks during a TV debate and triggered violence in parts of the country.

