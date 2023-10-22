Leo box office collection day 3: Vijay's film gallops past 200 cr mark

Leo box office collection day 3: The latest box office figures for Vijay's Leo are in. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Leo has collected ₹140 crore in India. It breached the ₹200 crore club across the world on day 2 but the worldwide figures for day 3 have not been revealed yet. Leo box office collection day 3: Vijay plays a man whose violent past catches up with him.

Fresh figures from Saturday

As per the report, the film collected ₹40 crore in India on its first Saturday. The first and second day figures for the film were ₹64 crore and ₹35 crore, respectively. Leo had an overall 76.25% Tamil occupancy and 57% Telugu occupancy on Saturday. Hindi occupancy was much lower, oscillating between 12 and 27% through the day.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan claimed that the film crossed ₹200 crore overseas but did not seem hopeful about its future. “#Leo WW Box Office. Joseph Vijay ENTERS the elite ₹ 200 cr club. Tomorrow will be crucial for the film. Post which the recovery would be difficult in overseas markets,” he wrote.

Things not looking promising for the future

Ramesh Bala, another film trade expert, shared more insight into the overseas market. “Overseas is a combination market.. In January of this year, #ThalapathyVijay 's #Varisu released.. It did $1.14 Million in USA.. In October, his #Leo is released.. It's nearing $4 Million in North America.. Has #ThalapathyVijay market grown suddenly in this 10 months in USA? No.. Because he does a movie with hot and happening Director #Lokesh Even #ChiyaanVikram 's Highest Grosser in International markets is with Director #Shankar - #IMovie. Hope we see more multistarrers and Hot combos in Indian Cinema to reach new milestones,” he wrote in a tweet.

He also mentioned that Leo has not been performing as well as Jailer at the US box office. “Saturday is typically the highest revenue generating day in USA #Leo has slowed down.. 1st Saturday Gross: #Jailer - $1 Million from USA #Leo - $515K at 10 PM EST from North America.”

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2.

Earlier, the film's production firm, Seven Screen Studio, announced on its social media website that the Leo audio event had been cancelled. The announcement created a lot of anger among Vijay fans but Vijay's fans, who were upset, calmed down with the Leo movie trailer.

