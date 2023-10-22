Mahua Moitra's 'jilted ex' says dog 'deliberately locked up to deter CBI'

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai whom Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra termed as a 'jilted ex' has now claimed that dog Henry was being deliberately locked up inside Mahua Moitra's residence "to deter CBI from entering". "Henry is a large Rottweiler, and although gentle, but he does possess a strong protective instinct. I am now truly fearful for HIS safety," Jai Anant Dehadrai who alleged that Mahua Moitra took bribe for asking questions against Adani in Parliament claimed. As the cash-for-question, which Mahua Moitra denied, turned into a major political controversy, the advocate accused Mahua Moitra of kidnapping Henry, their dog. Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai claimed dog Henry has been deliberately kept locked inside Mahua Moitra's residence.

Both Mahua Moitra and Jai Anant Dehadrai presented contradictory versions of what happened over the custody of their pet dog after their break up. Mahua Moitra reportedly filed several police complaints against Dehadrai for alleged criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages and abuse. Moitra said Dehadrai stole her dog Henry. Later the dog was returned.

Jai Anant Dehadrai claimed he purchased Henry in January 2021 and has been taking care of him since he was 40 days old. "Mr Moitra has deliberately kidnapped and hidden Henry away from me since 10.10.2023 with the intent to harass and blackmail me in response to the CBI complaint dated 14.10.2023, which I have filed against her,' Jai wrote in his complaint addressed to Delhi Police commissioner. The advocate also claimed Mahua Moitra's lawyer approached him "to coerce him into withdrawing CBI complaint in exchange for Henry" -- which he claimed he flatly refused.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-question allegation

The Trinamool MP who is in her West Bengal constituency said on Saturday that she got message about 'impending CBI raid'. " I am busy with Durga Puja. I invite CBI to come home & count my pairs of shoes. But first please file FiR into ₹13,000 crore coal money Adani stole from Indians," Mahua Moitra tweeted. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said he moved Lokpal over his complaint against the Trinamool Congress MP. "Tired of hearing CBI-CBI. Filed a complaint with Lokpal today. Lokpal probes the corruption of MPs and Ministers and CBI is its medium," Dubey said.

