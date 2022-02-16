Afternoon brief: On Deep Sidhu's death, FIR in Sonipat against truck driver and all the latest news updates

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Deep Sidhu death: FIR filed in Sonipat against truck driver as actor’s kin lodges plaint

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against a truck driver involved in the road accident that led to the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu a day ago. Read more

Railways connects India's longest tunnel T-49: All you need to know

In a breakthrough development, the main tunnel of the Katra-Banihal section, T-49, was successfully connected on Tuesday between Sumber and Arpinchala stations, the Northern Railways said. Read more

Man detained for trying to forcibly enter Ajit Doval’s house

The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a man from Karnataka for trying to forcibly enter National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s house in New Delhi, people aware of the matter said. Read more

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli to face tough Rohit Sharma challenge in quest for the ultimate T20I batting crown

The impending India-West Indies T20I series will witness a battle within a battle. Read more

When Bappi Lahiri said without Lata Mangeshkar’s support, he would have been ‘swept away by the competition’

Bappi Lahiri, who died at the age of 69 on Tuesday, had once recalled how Lata Mangeshkar helped him in his career. Read more

Bappi Lahiri dies at 69 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea: What is OSA, its signs and symptoms

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, February 15. Read more

Volkswagen mid-size sedan for India to have its global unveil on March 8

Volkswagen on Wednesday announced that its upcoming mid-size sedan for the Indian car market will have its global premiere on March 8. Read more

Pic of ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on currency note sparks meme fest on Twitter

A pic of a currency note with the words ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on it has gone widely viral online, especially on Twitter. See here