Home / India News / Man detained for trying to forcibly enter NSA Ajit Doval’s house
india news

Man detained for trying to forcibly enter NSA Ajit Doval’s house

The person’s identity has been withheld by the police. He went to Doval’s residence in a car and tried to get in as security guards deployed there eventually stopped him
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. (HT Photo/File)
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. (HT Photo/File)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 01:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a man from Karnataka for trying to forcibly enter National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval’s house in New Delhi, people aware of the matter said.

The person’s identity has been withheld. He went to Doval’s residence in a car and tried to get inside as security guards deployed there eventually stopped him. “He is not giving coherent answers. We are questioning him. He does not appear to be of a sound mind,” said a Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named.

Doval is a former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and one of the most-guarded officials in the country. Police said IB will be among the agencies that will question the man.

The Delhi Police have been on high alert since an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found outside the Ghazipur fruit market last month. The IED was later destroyed through a controlled explosion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out