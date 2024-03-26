Afternoon briefing: BJP to go solo in Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; US says Ukraine not involved in Moscow attack; more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday declared that it will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on its own in Punjab, with the announcement coming amid ‘hints’ from its ex-ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that the latter could go solo in the border state. Sunil Jakhar, the BJP's Punjab unit chief, issued a video statement on X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the saffron party will fight alone in the state. Dig Deeper BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo)

Reaffirming that the terrorist attack at the concert hall in Moscow was carried out by ISIS at Crocus, the United States said that there is no evidence that the Ukrainian government had anything to do with this attack. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that this terrorist attack was conducted by ISIS and Russian President Vladimir Putin understands that. "This was a terrorist attack that was conducted by ISIS. Mr. Putin understands that. He knows that very well. And look, there is absolutely no evidence that the government of Ukraine had anything to do with this attack," she said.

Star batter Virat Kohli opened up on his two-month-long break from international cricket to spend time with his family in a different country. Kohli withdrew his name from the five-match Test series against England played in February-March this year, citing personal reasons. The batting maestro spent time with his family in London, where he and his wife Anushka Sharma were also blessed with a boy last month. He returned to India days before the opening day of the Indian Premier League but showed no rustiness on the pitch. The star batter scored 77 runs in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's second match of the season and helped them register a win over Punjab Kings.

Lifestyle and Health

Imposter Syndrome is a behavioural phenomenon where a person constantly suffers from self-doubt, mistrust in their own abilities and the thought of not accomplishing enough in between highly successful individuals. "Dive into the 5 types: The Expert, the Perfectionist, the Soloist, the Natural Genius, and the Superhuman. Each reveals unique challenges in how we view success and competence. From seeking endless qualifications to setting impossibly high standards, these patterns can lead to self-doubt and hinder our growth. Exploring these facets can help to understand and overcome our self-imposed limits," wrote Therapist Andrea Evgeniou. The expert further noted down the characteristics of the five types of Imposter Syndrome.