‘Arvind Kejriwal greedy’: BJP lambasts Delhi CM's second order from jail

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for issuing his second order from the Enforcement Directorate's custody, saying he doesn't want to leave the post because of his insecurity. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court. (PTI file photo)

Demanding his resignation as the chief minister on moral grounds, BJP leader Dr Harshvardhan said Kejriwal's move to remain the chief minister of Delhi despite his arrest shows his greed.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is in jail. Therefore, he should resign morally and give his responsibility to someone else. Arvind Kejriwal still holding his position shows that he is greedy and does not want to leave his chair because of his insecurity," he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the chief minister can't issue any directions from the jail.

"A chief minister cannot issue any direction from the jail. This is a drama. I have complained about this to the L-G, demanding strict action against them," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harish Khurana said Kejriwal was trying to play the victim card.

“Kejriwal is in jail due to corruption for which former deputy CM Manish Sisodia has not got bail for the last 14 months. Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam. Arvind Kejriwal used to say that people facing corruption charges should resign, but now he is not resigning and is passing orders from behind bars," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested last week in connection with the liquor policy case, issued directions from ED custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said today.

"Despite being in ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Arvind Kejriwal issued his first executive order from jail on Sunday.

PTI had reported that the Enforcement Directorate will look into the legality of such orders. It will ascertain if the orders are in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order.

Meanwhile, Delhi government's Secretary of Planning, Niharika Rai, said the public services are not affected by Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

"Public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies are not affected by the arrest of the CM. All public services social welfare schemes and subsidies currently given by Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi shall continue uninterrupted. People should not be misled by any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard," she said in a press note.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a massive protest in Delhi demanding Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

State BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said: "The CM of Delhi is corrupt and dishonest and he has looted the people of Delhi. We are going to the Secretariat to demand his resignation... The government is not running from the jail. Just like AAP's character, the orders are also fake... Arvind Kejriwal has to resign."

With inputs from PTI, ANI