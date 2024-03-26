Arvind Kejriwal arrest: AAP to 'gherao' PM Modi's house, Delhi Police issues warning

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house in Delhi to protest against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case. The Delhi Police, however, said they have not granted permission to the party to hold a protest march or agitation. New Delhi: Security personnel deployed outside Patel Chowk metro station in view of AAP's PM residence 'gherao' protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last week by the agency in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the liquor policy scam. The BJP has been demanding Kejriwal's resignation as the Delhi chief minister on moral grounds. Arvind Kejriwal is currently under ED's custody till March 28.

Here are top points on the AAP's protest against PM Modi over Arvind Kejriwal

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla said they have deployed additional security around PM Modi's residence. He said the police have also deployed 50 patrolling vehicles in the New Delhi area. "There is no restriction on boarding/deboarding at all Delhi metro stations," he said. “Section 144 has already been imposed, and no one is allowed to protest here (in New Delhi). Therefore, we have deployed adequate security personnel. We will detain those who will protest here,” he warned. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on X that due to security reasons, “entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice.” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the people of Delhi are angry with the BJP for arresting Arvind Kejriwal. "The people of the entire Delhi and the country are angry and are expressing their anger against the BJP. PM Modi has jailed a leader (Arvind Kejriwal), whose only aim is to take India forward. He hates Arvind Kejriwal and is afraid of him," he said. The Delhi Police has enforced Section 144 of the CrpC around the Prime Minister's residence. A Delhi Police officer said "no one will be allowed to protest". The Delhi Traffic Police has arranged seven diversion points for the smooth movement of vehicles in view of the protest. "Commuters must avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg on Tuesday in view of the protest," an officer said. Delhi minister Gopal Rai had announced AAP's plans to "gherao" the prime minister's residence on Tuesday to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Arvind Kejriwal is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has called him the "kingpin and key conspirator" behind the now-scrapped policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and the latter was arrested to prevent him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. The Opposition's INDIA bloc has called a rally on March 31 against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Meanwhile, AAP leaders didn't celebrate Holi on Monday. "Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, the Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi," Atishi wrote on X.

