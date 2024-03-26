AAP Protest Live Updates: Section 144 imposed around PM's residence

AAP Protest Live Updates: Delhi Police have increased security at PM Narendra Modi's residence after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for a "gherao" to protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, an officer said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI. Police have imposed Section 144 (of the CrPC) around the PM's residence....Read More

Security has been increased by the police in various areas across the national capital. According to a Delhi Traffic Police official, there may be disruptions in traffic movement in certain areas of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the ongoing protest. A Delhi Police officer told PTI, “Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area. Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest.”

Earlier, on March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Since Kejriwal's arrest, AAP has launched a campaign targeting the PM Modi-led Central government and probe agencies- CBI and ED.

ED has accused Kejriwal of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused Kejriwal of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy, in collusion with AAP leaders, ministers and other persons. Meanwhile, the AAP claims that Kejriwal is innocent and being falsely implicated in the case, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.