 Delhi Traffic Police releases advisory ahead of AAP's march to PM's residence. Check details | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Traffic Police releases advisory ahead of AAP's march to PM's residence. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 26, 2024 08:53 AM IST

The AAP plans to ‘gherao’ PM Narendra Modi's residence to protest the arrest of its national convenor and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed ‘gherao’ of prime minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday to protest the arrest of the party's national convenor and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party leaders protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

To be sure, the advisory, which is for the national capital's New Delhi district, does not specifically mention the AAP protest. It simply mentions a ‘special Law & Order arrangement on 26.03.2024.’

“General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and remain updated,” it read, and gave links to the traffic police's website, the force's handles on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), along with some helpline numbers.

Here are the details:

(1.) The traffic police will not allow vehicles to be parked or halt on Tughlaq Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg. The general entry of public is prohibited too.

(2.) If parked on these roads, the vehicles shall be towed away, and owners prosecuted. Such vehicles will be parked at the Traffic Pit on the Kali Bari Marg.

(3.) Diversion points (if required): Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlaq Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, Niti Marg roundabout, Kautilya Marg roundabout, Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road, and Teen Murti Marg.

(4.) Commuters must cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the aforementioned routes, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport.

(5.) People must leave for inter-state bus terminals/railway stations/international airport keeping sufficient time in hand.

 

 

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Traffic Police releases advisory ahead of AAP's march to PM's residence. Check details
