AAP says Arvind Kejriwal worried about Delhi in jail, BJP calls remark 'drama'

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issued his second order from the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, directing Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to ensure that there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said that despite being in jail, Arvind Kejriwal is worried about the health of the people of Delhi.

“He has issued me a direction in this regard. In his direction, he said that free medicines are not available in some of the Delhi hospitals and mohalla clinics. Besides, free tests are also not being conducted in some of them," Bharadwaj said. "He has directed me to solve these issues.”

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case. He is in ED custody till March 28.

On March 23, Kejriwal had issued his first order from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, directing water minister Atishi to address water and sewage related grievances in the city.

In a signed order from the chief minister’s office, Kejriwal had written that appropriate directions must be issued to chief secretary Naresh Kumar and the help of lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena should be sought in case the need arises. “He (LG) will certainly extend his help,” Kejriwal wrote.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, termed the letters from the chief minister an attempt “to play the victim card”.

"In a press conference earlier today, Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Arvind Kejriwal is worried about the people of Delhi and has issued a new direction for the health department. Few days back, he issued a direction to Atishi regarding the Delhi Jal Board. Suddenly, he is now worried about Delhi. This is a drama to play the victim card," BJP leader Harish Khurana said.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused him of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy.

On his part, Kejriwal has denied the charges and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".

On Monday, AAP leaders decided to not celebrate the Holi festival as a mark of protest against their convenor's arrest.

“Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, the Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi,” Atishi wrote on X.