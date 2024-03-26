Maryland couple narrate how Riley Strain's case ‘hit home’: ‘Never ever leave your wingman’

Maryland-based attorneys Jack Turnbull and Adele Brockmeyer have said that University of Missouri senior Riley Strain’s disappearance and death in Nashville have hit close to home. Strain went missing after being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge earlier this month. Days later, his body was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville. A Maryland couple has narrate how Riley Strain case "hit home" (Chris Whiteid via AP)

The couple, who have no connection with Strain’s case, have posted TikTok videos with the message, “Never ever leave your wingman.” “That’s when bad things happen,” Brockmeyer said in a clip.

“Whether you're 15 or 55, whether you go into a bar, a concert, spring break, whatever it is, have a wingman and don’t leave your wingman,” Turn bull added.

What is the couple saying?

Turnbull and Brockmeyer have a son aged 20, and a daughter, 18. In a video, they narrated an incident where a high school girl visiting their son’s college last fall disappeared for several hours. She was later found safe.

“She just was there for a football game,” said Brockmeyer. “We happened to be there that weekend at his college. And so the Riley Strain case kind of just hit home.”

Brockmeyer said social media plays a role in youngsters refusing to stick together when they go for a not out. “It just seems that social media has grounded into kids — young adults and even adults — that every night is the best night of their lives," Brockmeyer said. "They don't wanna miss a thing because they might not be in a photo that gets posted on a story or they're not in that Snapchat photo.”

"Then you wake up the next day and [wonder], 'where is he?'” Turnbull added, adding that age is not exactly relevant when it comes to solo nightlife outings. “We all joke about women going to the bathroom together,” he said. “But there's a reason they do that. It may be social, but it's safe too if they're in an unusual environment. That's what we wanted to get through on the video is that it probably isn't the best night of your life. It's okay not to be in that Facebook photo or that Instagram post. Make sure your friend gets home alive.”

Brockmeyer said that her son, who is a college student like Strain was, always ensures his friends are back home after their outings. "His friend group has [the family locator app] Life 360 on their phones and they all make sure each other gets home," Brockmeyer said.

The couple also said that they keep telling their children not to go anywhere alone, and be alert about their surroundings. “With this lack of accountability that comes up because of this pressure of social media, [and] you throw youth and alcohol in the mix, it's a tough quotient,” said Turnbull. “But if you don't leave your wingman, there is a much better chance of getting through the night.”