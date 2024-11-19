Air pollution: Will odd-even be implemented in Delhi? What we know so far

Amid Delhi's worsening air quality, a concrete step in the return of odd and even rules and work-from-home measures is likely to be made by the government soon. The air quality in the national capital has remained in the “severe plus” category since Sunday, with AQI readings consistently above 450. The Delhi government led by Atishi has not ruled out reintroducing the odd-even rule.(HT PHOTO)

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the AAP government is monitoring the situation and will quickly decide on all possible preventive measures in the wake of toxic air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed all the NCR governments to ensure that GRAP-4 measures are implemented and remain in place till the AQI touches 300. The court also ordered the formation of anti-pollution teams to monitor that all measures are being successfully followed.

Delhi pollution: Will the odd-even rule return in Delhi?

The Delhi government led by Atishi has not ruled out reintroducing the odd-even rule, a vehicle rationing scheme, if pollution levels do not come down in the coming days.

Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi, has said that the government will take a final call on whether to reintroduce the Odd-Even rule based on experts' advice and requirements.

"From our side, the government is taking all the necessary steps at our level. We are monitoring everything closely and making decisions daily. We will consult experts and take all required measures," the minister said.

The Odd-Even rule will restrict the plying of all vehicles, including private vehicles, during the phase of its implementation.

Notably, the Delhi-NCR has currently put a ban on most commercial vehicles and private vehicles with BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel certifications under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 from Monday.

Odd-even rule: What's allowed under the vehicle rationing scheme

Under the Odd-Even scheme, electric vehicles or vehicles with CNG power trains are exempted and allowed to ply on all days. However, vehicles running on petrol or diesel will be included under the scheme.

If the Delhi government implements the Odd-Even rule, this will be the fourth time that the national capital will witness the scheme to keep vehicular pollution in check.

The Odd-Even rule was first introduced back in 2016. It was implemented in 2016, 2017 and 2019.