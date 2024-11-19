Delhi air pollution live updates: JNU, Delhi University go online amid ‘severe’ AQI

Delhi air pollution live updates: Pedestrians walk along the Kartavya Path engulfed in thick smog, near India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. Residents of New Delhi choked in a blanketing toxic smog as worsening air pollution surged past 60 times the World Health Organisation's recommended daily maximum. (AFP)

Delhi air pollution live updates: Amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University have decided to conduct all classes online till November 22 and 23, respectively. This decision comes as pollution levels in Delhi and the surrounding NCR region have reached hazardous levels, with the air quality index (AQI) marking severe categories, raising concerns about health risks for students and residents....Read More

Delhi chief minister Atishi announced in-person classes for Class 10 and 12 will be suspended from Tuesday, as the city continues to battle “severe” pollution levels for the sixth consecutive day.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she confirmed that all classes will be shifted online. “With the imposition of GRAP-4 from today, physical classes were discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. However, from tomorrow, all students in these classes will also have online classes,” Atishi said in the post on Monday.

Meanwhile, the office of the deputy commissioner in Gurugram of Haryana announced that physical classes for students up to 12th grade in the district will remain suspended from November 19 to November 23 or until further notice.

The air quality crisis has not been confined to Delhi alone, with other cities including Mumbai and parts of northern India witnessing similar deteriorations.

With AQI levels reaching alarming figures, the situation has sparked concerns across the country about the ongoing impact of pollution on public health and safety.

In response to the worsening situation, the Supreme Court on Monday, instructed Delhi and NCR states to strictly implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV anti-pollution measures.

The decision came after the AQI in Delhi escalated, reaching a daily average of 441 by 4 pm on Sunday and rising further to 457 by 7 pm. The court directed that these measures must continue, even if the AQI drops below 450, ensuring that the stringent actions remain in place until the pollution crisis is effectively addressed.

The apex court also directed the formation of monitoring teams across Delhi and NCR region to ensure that all actions required under GRAP are being followed.

It instructed the states and central government to file affidavits confirming their compliance with the plan. The GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) is a set of emergency measures designed to tackle air pollution, with Stage III and Stage IV restrictions enforced when pollution levels reach severe thresholds.

The measures are aimed at minimising the harmful effects of air pollution on residents, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues.