Delhi air pollution live updates: JNU, Delhi University go online amid ‘severe’ AQI
Delhi air pollution live updates: Amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University have decided to conduct all classes online till November 22 and 23, respectively. This decision comes as pollution levels in Delhi and the surrounding NCR region have reached hazardous levels, with the air quality index (AQI) marking severe categories, raising concerns about health risks for students and residents....Read More
Delhi chief minister Atishi announced in-person classes for Class 10 and 12 will be suspended from Tuesday, as the city continues to battle “severe” pollution levels for the sixth consecutive day.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she confirmed that all classes will be shifted online. “With the imposition of GRAP-4 from today, physical classes were discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. However, from tomorrow, all students in these classes will also have online classes,” Atishi said in the post on Monday.
Meanwhile, the office of the deputy commissioner in Gurugram of Haryana announced that physical classes for students up to 12th grade in the district will remain suspended from November 19 to November 23 or until further notice.
The air quality crisis has not been confined to Delhi alone, with other cities including Mumbai and parts of northern India witnessing similar deteriorations.
With AQI levels reaching alarming figures, the situation has sparked concerns across the country about the ongoing impact of pollution on public health and safety.
In response to the worsening situation, the Supreme Court on Monday, instructed Delhi and NCR states to strictly implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV anti-pollution measures.
The decision came after the AQI in Delhi escalated, reaching a daily average of 441 by 4 pm on Sunday and rising further to 457 by 7 pm. The court directed that these measures must continue, even if the AQI drops below 450, ensuring that the stringent actions remain in place until the pollution crisis is effectively addressed.
The apex court also directed the formation of monitoring teams across Delhi and NCR region to ensure that all actions required under GRAP are being followed.
It instructed the states and central government to file affidavits confirming their compliance with the plan. The GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) is a set of emergency measures designed to tackle air pollution, with Stage III and Stage IV restrictions enforced when pollution levels reach severe thresholds.
The measures are aimed at minimising the harmful effects of air pollution on residents, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues.
Delhi air pollution live updates: Union health secretary issues advisory to states on combating air pollution's health impacts
Delhi air pollution live updates: The Union health secretary issued an updated advisory on Monday to states and union territories regarding air pollution. The advisory recommends strengthening health systems, raising awareness among vulnerable groups and at-risk occupations, and developing action plans at the district and city levels to address the health impacts of climate change and air pollution. It also highlights the need to expand the network of sentinel hospitals to monitor air pollution-related illnesses for more effective response and monitoring.
Delhi air pollution live updates: Punjab sees record stubble-burning incidents, total hits 9,655
Delhi air pollution live updates: Punjab recorded its highest number of stubble-burning incidents this season, with 1,251 fires reported on Monday, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). This brings the total number of farm fires to 9,655, surpassing daily figures from the past three years. The increase highlights the ongoing challenge of stubble burning, a significant contributor to air pollution in northern India. The 2023 tally of 701 incidents on the same day and 637 in 2022 has been surpassed by Monday's figures.
Delhi air pollution live updates: Gurugram closes schools up to 5th standard
Delhi air pollution live updates: Amid deteriorating air quality in Gurugram, the deputy commissioner has ordered the closure of schools up to the 5th standard starting from November 19 until further notice. The decision follows an assessment of the area's Air Quality Index (AQI), which revealed pollution levels in some parts of the district falling into the “very poor” category, while other areas saw AQI levels in the “severe” range. In light of these concerns for children's health and safety, all classes up to the 5th standard will be suspended across both urban and rural areas of the district.
Delhi air pollution live updates: Haryana government orders discontinuation of physical classes
Delhi air pollution live updates: The Haryana government on Monday authorised deputy commissioners to suspend physical classes in government and private schools due to rising air pollution levels. A letter issued by the Directorate of School Education empowered deputy commissioners to discontinue in-person classes for students up to Class 12 and shift to online learning as necessary. The move comes in response to growing concerns over air quality and its impact on student health.
Delhi air pollution live updates: Air quality takes centre stage at COP29 amid health warnings
Delhi air pollution live updates: At COP29, Delhi's hazardous air quality was highlighted as a critical concern, with experts urging for immediate global action to address the growing health risks posed by pollution. Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, emphasized the alarming rise in the city's Air Quality Index (AQI), which has reached dangerous levels, with certain areas showing particulate pollution levels exceeding 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter. She explained that pollution in the capital stems from multiple sources, including black carbon, ozone, fossil fuel burning, and crop burning. Khosla stressed the need for comprehensive solutions targeting all these contributors.