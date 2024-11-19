Delhi air pollution: AAP seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain, urges PM Modi to intervene as AQI remains 'severe plus'

As air quality in Delhi-NCR turns toxic, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was not acting on their repeated request to allow artificial rain in the national capital. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai addresses a press conference regarding the ongoing air pollution crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.(PTI)

At a press conference, Gopal Rai said he would again write to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav demanding artificial rain. He also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in tackling the issue of air pollution.

“Delhi is under the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV restrictions, and we are taking every possible step to reduce vehicular and industrial pollution. Restrictions have been imposed on private vehicles and trucks, aiming to curb the number of vehicles entering the city,” Rai said.

"We are consulting specialists to explore measures to reduce the smog. One of the solutions under consideration is artificial rain, which can help settle pollutants and clear the air," he added.

Rai said the Union environment minister has not responded to repeated requests from the Delhi government to call an emergency meeting over the situation of pollution in the city and allowing artificial rain, he said.

"People are finding it difficult to breath. It is disappointing that we received no response over the first letter we wrote to the Union Environment Minister on August 30 regarding cloud seeding to tackle this emergency. We wrote again on October 10 and then on October 23, but still no reply. I appeal to the PM to immediately intervene in this matter," Gopal Rai told PTI.

Rai also said if the central government cannot act, then their environment minister should tender his resignation.

What is artificial rain?

Cloud seeding is an artificial method used to increase rainfall by introducing certain substances into clouds that serves various purposes, including reducing the impact of droughts, preventing forest fires, increasing precipitation, and enhancing air quality.

During cloud seeding, chemicals like silver, potassium, and dry ice are released into the sky using airplanes and helicopters. These chemicals attract water vapour, leading to the formation of rain clouds. This method usually takes about half an hourto make it rain.

The Delhi government has explored this process before. However, it requires clearance from various central government agencies, including the Ministry of Defence, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and the Airports Authority of India.



Air pollution in Delhi

The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remains "alarmingly high", prompting concerns about health and safety.

Most air quality monitoring stations showed the city's AQI touching 500-mark (severe plus) on Tuesday morning as a dense layer of smog enveloped the region for the seventh consecutive day. The city’s AQI was 494 on Monday, 441 on Sunday and 417 on Saturday.

The Delhi government has termed the air situation a "medical emergency" and urged institutions to take preventive measures in the interest of public health. Due to the poor air, schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR have already started shifting to online classes.

