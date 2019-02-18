Army major killed near LoC in Kashmir dreamt of Shaurya Chakra, funeral today

Indian army major Chitresh Bisht, 31, who was killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir in an IED blast, was awarded a Sena Medal for “exemplary service” but aspired for a Shaurya Chakra while serving the country, his father said on Sunday.

Major Bisht from Dehradun was with the army’s Corps of Engineers. He died on Saturday evening in Jammu & Kashmir’s Nowshera sector while defusing an improvised explosive device (IED).

His mortal remains were brought to his house on Monday morning, from where it would be taken for last rites in Haridwar.

Major Bisht was to marry on March 7 and supposed to come home on February 28. He is survived by his parents and an elder brother. His father SS Bisht is retired from the Uttarakhand police as an inspector; his elder brother is married and settled in the United Kingdom where he is working as a software engineer.

“He (major Bisht) was awarded the Sena Medal after he ensured his men escape an ambush safely a few years ago in Kupwara. His commanding officer had then admired him for his valour following which he was awarded Sena Medal. He had then said that he wanted a Shaurya Chakra while serving the country,” said his father while remembering his son’s bravery with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Bisht senior said he had asked his son not to take the posting at LoC but he refused. “Fearing for his safety, his mother and I had asked him to make some excuse and not take the posting as he was going to marry soon. But he refused and said he will take the posting. He said he wants to serve at LoC at least once,” SS Bisht said, adding that his son was good at studies and always wanted to join the army.

‘Had got call to join NSG twice’

Speaking about his son’s determination to serve the country, Chitresh’s father said, “Considering his enthusiasm, he had twice got the call for joining elite force, National Security Guards, but he couldn’t join due to a medical issue.”

“He was a premature child as he was born in the seventh month only. But it never hampered his growth as he got fit after two months of birth and started walking when he was just 10 months old, ” his father recalled.

‘Used to call me Big Boss’

SS Bisht said his son major Chitresh used to call him “Big Boss” instead of papa.

“He was a very sincere boy and always used to enquire about my and his mother’s health. He used to call me Big Boss and not papa. While talking to his mother over the phone, he would ask her, ‘Where is Big Boss, what is he doing?’ He was my courage and the successor of my family but now everything is gone,” SS Bisht said.

He talked about how he had planned to get his married in a grand way. “I had thought to get him married with grand celebrations as he was my younger son. I was happy that all our friends and relatives from my native village would attend the marriage and celebrate. He was also happy that all his friends and cousin brothers would be there to enjoy. But now everything is gone. I am just devastated.”

Passion for cars

SS Bisht said his son had a passion for cars and he would drive down home from his posting in Jammu and Kashmir.

“He was a very simple boy. His mannerism never hinted that he was an army officer. He used to wear simple clothes but had passion for cars. He would come home driving all the way from his posting place in Jammu & Kashmir. He was about to buy a new car after a few months and had asked me to keep his current car,” he said.

Hitesh Kumar Singh, a school friend of major Bisht, said, “He never indulged in any arguments, let alone brawl or fight. He would sit silent in the school and quietly listen to what the teachers taught.” Singh and Major Bisht studied in St Joseph School, Dehradun.

“He (Major Bisht) always dreamt of joining the army and did it with excellence as a few months ago, he got selected among top 9 army officers out of 540 in a training course. He was planning to pursue another training course abroad but before that he made the supreme sacrifice,” Singh said.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand assembly speaker Premchand Agrawal, director general of police Anil Kumar Raturi, finance minister Prakash Pant, Congress state president Pritam Singh and army and administrative officials went to major Bisht’s house and offered condolences to his family members.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 08:56 IST