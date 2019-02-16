Army officer killed while defusing mines was to get married next month

Major Chitresh Bisht (31) was scheduled to be been home in Dehradun next month for his marriage. But now, only his body will arrive in a coffin.

The officer was killed on Saturday while defusing a landmine near Nowshera sector close to the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmi.

Major Bisht who was with the army’s Corps of Engineers is survived by his parents and an elder brother who lives abroad. His father SS Bisht, is a retired police officer.

“He was our younger son. We used to speak almost every day over the phone but today we couldn’t speak and this incident happened. He was about to get married next month,” his inconsolable father told reporters.

Major Bisht had defused one mine but the next one exploded grievously injuring him. He was rushed to a nearby army hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Another jawan who was with him was injured.

Late Saturday late evening, Governor Baby Rani Maurya and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat offered their condolences to the officer’s family and described him as a brave soldier who made the supreme sacrifice.

BJP state chief, Ajay Bhatt, along with senior police officials reached his house to offer their condolences to his family members. Congress state chief Pritam Singh also condoled Major Bisht’s death.

