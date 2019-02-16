Army officer killed, jawan injured in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector

An Army officer has been killed and a soldier injured in an IED blast near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said on Saturday.

The blast took place in Laam area of Rajouri’s Nowshera sector.

Lt Col Anand said the explosion that killed the Major-rank officer took place around 3 pm.

Sources said the officer and soldier, who were out on patrol, had spotted freshly-dug soil on the dirt track.

“They were checking the spot when blast took place which caused the death of officer and injured a soldier”, said sources.

The improvised explosive device appears to have been planted recently by elements from across the Line of Control, sources said. They said this was a common modus operandi adopted by Pakistan-based terrorists to target Indian security forces deployed along the border.

The officer’s death comes barely two days after 40 CRPF jawans died in a suicide bombing at Pulwama on Thursday. The Pulwama attack took place when an explosive-laden vehicle was rammed into a CRPF bus and blown up at Lethpora on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The convoy comprising 78 vehicles was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu and carried nearly 2,500 jawans.

