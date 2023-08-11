Daily brief: Ahead of Independence Day, PM calls for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive, and all the latest news

PM Modi urges nation to take part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from Aug 13-15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation on Friday to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year. Read more Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

Behind Your Touch director Kim Sok Yun on claims of inappropriate plot: ‘Will be resolved once you watch the K-drama'

JTBC's upcoming K-drama Behind Your Touch raised concerns ever since the trailer released. The show, touted to be a psychometric thriller, came under the scanner after the trailer showed its female lead, who has psychometric powers, touching people's hip to know about their past. Read more

Independence Day 2023: 5 best ways to teach kids about the importance of I-Day celebration

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we can't contain our excitement! India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15 this year with much fervour and passion. Read more

Biker stops in rain to rescue cow stuck in mud

There are people who go out of their way to help animals in distress, and this biker is certainly among them. In a video posted on Instagram, he is seen stopping in the rain to rescue a cow stuck in the mud at the side of a road. Read more

'Rohit Sharma will go berserk at 2023 World Cup': Yuvraj sets the record straight, reveals pep talk with India captain

Yuvraj Singh knows a thing or two about winning the World Cup. A two-time winner, Yuvraj was outstanding for India during their triumphs in 2007 and 2011, contributing with both bat and ball. Read moreda

