PM Modi urges nation to take part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from Aug 13-15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation on Friday to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolised the spirit of freedom and national unity. He also urged Indians to upload their photographs on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

“The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com,” Modi tweeted.

The website is asking the public to hoist a flag at their house from August 13 to 15. Further it states that a total of 6,14,54,052 selfies had been submitted so far.

Providing an option of uploading selfies with a flag, the website states, “Get featured in Digital Tiranga Art by uploading a selfie with a flag.”

On the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' celebrating 75 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on July 22, last year. The date, he noted, holds historical significance as it marks the same day the national flag was adopted.

Launching the campaign, Modi had said in a tweet that it will “deepen our connect with the national flag”. The campaign encourages all citizens of the country to hoist the tricolour flag at their homes, and the second edition will be celebrated from August 13 to August 15, similar to the dates of the previous year. This August 15, India will celebrate its 76 years independence.

Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Kishan Reddy participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally

Union ministers participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally at the Pragati Maidan area in Delhi on Friday as a part of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. The rally, which is the second edition of the campaign, was flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and also proceeded on Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, India Gate, along with the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Kishan Reddy was seen taking the handle of the bike and riding, while Anurag Thakur sat behind holding the Indian flag in his hand. Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were raised during the rally. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who hails from Karnataka, was also seen participating in the bike rally.

