Independence Day 2023: 5 best ways to teach kids about the importance of I-Day celebration

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we can't contain our excitement! India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15 this year with much fervour and passion. This day is extremely important in the history of India since it marked the end of nearly 200 years of British rule and the beginning of a period of independence. India as a whole celebrates Independence Day with great patriotism. In addition to taking part in cultural events, parades, and other activities that highlight the diversity and solidarity of the nation, people dress in the saffron, white, and green hues of the Indian flag. Introducing children to the significance of Independence Day can be a wonderful opportunity to instil a sense of patriotism. (Wire photo)

Introducing children to the significance of Independence Day can be a wonderful opportunity to instil a sense of patriotism and historical awareness from a young age. By explaining the significance of this day, we may help kids comprehend the price paid for freedom and the ideals that guide our countries. (Also read: Independence Day 2023: Delectable tricolour recipes to make for I-day get-together )

Here are several engaging ways to teach kids about the significance of Independence Day:

1. Storytelling

Children adore stories, and there are many that have been written about the Indian Independence movement and freedom struggle. You can organise a reading event in your home or community where members of different families could read stories about the sacrifices and contributions of the freedom fighters. This will foster a sense of patriotism in children as well as a special bond with family and neighbours. This can engage children and make history more relatable.

2. Watch patriotic movies together

Who doesn't love to watch movies? Independence Day is the ideal time to gather your loved ones and watch your favourite patriotic films. Showing patriotic movies to your children will help them understand Independence Day better, as movies have a powerful influence on people. Films like Gandhi, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, Mangal Pandey - The Rising, etc. can be watched.

3. Visit historical sites

Nothing tells us more about our history than the places themselves. There are several historical landmarks and monuments associated with the Indian independence struggle, including the Red Fort, Jallianwala Bagh, Gandhi Ashram and others. A trip to these places will not only be a great idea to teach your children about the struggle for independence but also a great opportunity to strengthen family ties. Your child will learn a lot on this educational and enjoyable family holiday.

4. Flag hoisting

One of the most important activities to mark Independence Day is flag hoisting. If possible, involve children in hoisting ceremonies in your community, home or school. Explain the protocol and significance of the act. You can also get your child involved in arts and crafts and encourage them to make their own flag and host it together in your home. Sounds fun right?

5. Sing patriotic songs and poems

Most of us wake up to the patriotic tunes of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon or Mere Desh Ki Dharti on the morning of 15 August. What could be more fun than organising a patriotic karaoke at home with friends and relatives? You can also turn it into a game of Antakshari by including only patriotic songs. Along with this, make your child understand the lyrics and the real meaning behind each song.