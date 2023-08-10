Independence Day 2023: Delectable tricolour recipes to make for I-day get-together

Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 with great fervour and enthusiasm. This important national holiday is a celebration of India's independence from British colonial rule in 1947. The event is celebrated with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, cultural performances and various other festivities across the country. It's a time for Indians to reflect on their history, honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and celebrate the progress and unity of the nation. As we gear up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, what better way to honour the spirit of freedom than by preparing a range of Tricolour recipes that capture the essence of India's national flag. As Independence Day approaches, it's time to infuse your celebrations with patriotic fervour and delectable flavours with tricolour recipes. (Chef Abhishek Kulshrestha)

Abhishek Kulshrestha, a health-conscious chef and an expert in the culinary arts currently holding a position at Marriott International in Canada, shared with HT Lifestyle some tricolour recipes that not only pay homage to the nation's heritage but also add a delicious touch to your I-Day get-together. (Also read: Independence Day 2023: 7 unique ways to celebrate the day with your family )

Delicious Tricolour Recipes for Independence Day

1. Tricolour Laddu

Independence Day should begin on a sweet note, and there's nothing quite as close to our hearts as laddoos. So, let's infuse them with the hues of the tricolour.(Chef Abhishek Kulshrestha)

Ingredients:

(Blanched) Spinach puree 1 cup (for green colour)

Grated orange carrots - for the saffron colour 1 cup

Semolina for the white one 1/2 cup

Desiccated coconut- 1/2 cup

Stevia /coconut jaggery syrup- 6 tbsp

Cardamom powder - 2 tsp

Ghee - 7-8 tbsp

Reduced Milk - 1ltr

Water - 200ml

Method:

1. Dry roast the semolina for 5-7 minutes till fragrant and add the water and half of the milk just before it starts to get the colour.

2. Add 1 tsp of cardamom powder and mix well.

3. Cook for 10 min till the semolina is thick and nicely cooked.

4. Add 2-3 tbsp of the jaggery syrup/stevia and 1 tbsp of ghee and mix well.

5. Divide this mix into two parts and keep aside and in a separate pan add 1 tbsp of ghee.

6. Add the blanched spinach puree to this and cook well till thick.

7. Add the half mixture to this puree and cook further for 5 minutes till the spinach is well incorporated. Keep aside and let it cool.

8. In a third pan add 3 tbsp of ghee. Once the ghee is warm add the grated carrots to it and saute this for 10-15 min till the carrots lose all the water.

9. Add the reduced milk to this mixture along with cardamom powder and the rest of the jaggery/stevia syrup.

10. Cook well till the carrots are mashed and the mixture is nice and thick.

11. Keep aside to cool and meanwhile on a flat plate spread the desiccated coconut and shape all three mixtures into laddus and roll the white ones over the desiccated coconut to cover nicely all over.

12. Plate them up and enjoy!

2. Stuffed Cottage cheese roulette with tossed buckwheat and tomato coulis

Flavorful stuffed cottage cheese roulette accompanied by tossed buckwheat and vibrant tomato coulis in perfect for your I-day celebrations.(Chef Abhishek Kulshrestha)

Ingredients:

Cottage cheese slices -2

Spinach puree - 3 tbsp

Chopped ginger- 1 tbsp

Chopped garlic-2 tbsp

Chopped coriander stems -1 tsp

Salt -1 tsp

Fresh red tomatoes-2-3

Cumin seeds- 1/2 tsp

fine Chopped onion-3 tbsp

Chopped cashew and raisins-2 tbsp

Ghee - 4-5 tbsp

Boiled buckwheat-6 tbsp

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a nonstick pan till nice and hot.

2. Add the slice of cottage cheese and sear on both sides for 2 minutes and keep aside to cool.

3. Add the chopped cashew and raisins to this and make a roll. Keep aside.

4. In the same pan add 1 tbsp ghee and add cumin seeds. When they splutter add 1 tbsp garlic and 1/2 tbsp ginger to this.

5. till they start turning brown. Add chopped onions to it and cook further till they start getting the colour.

6. Aad chopped coriander stems to this and cook for 2 minutes.

7. Add puréed spinach to this mixture along with salt and cook till the spinach start to get a bit dry.

8. Now add the boiled buckwheat to this and cook further. Season well and keep aside.

9. In a separate pan add ghee and the rest of the chopped ginger and garlic. Add the diced tomatoes to this along with some salt for tomatoes to cook faster and cook till the tomatoes can be mashed with the back of the ladle.

10. Now add some water as required and cook well for 15 minutes.

11. Now let this mixture cool down. Puree the tomato mix and strain for a smooth puree.

12. Warm up the cottage cheese in a microwave or on the hot griddle while this is happening on a deep dish plate mould the buckwheat and spinach mixture at the base.

13. Place the cottage cheese on the top and pour the smooth tomato coulis on the side.

14. Garnish with pepper curls and a sprig of fresh coriander and serve.

3. Kosha mangsho boti with baked luchi

Savour the rich flavours of Kosha Mangsho Boti paired with freshly baked Luchi for a culinary delight.(Chef Abhishek Kulshrestha)

Ingredients:

500g boneless mutton

For the marinade:

100g onions

5g garlic

100g yogurt

15g salt

5g turmeric powder

3g shahi garam masala powder

For the curry:

20g mustard oil

4cm cinnamon

10 green cardamom pods

1 black cardamom pod

10 cloves

4 dried red chilies

6 bay leaves

400g sliced onions

40g ginger paste

10g garlic

20g green chilies (plus 4 extra pieces for garnish)

3g coriander powder

3g cumin powder

3g Kashmiri red chili powder

150–200g yogurt

8g salt

10g sugar

1-liter hot water

5g ghee

Method:

1. For the marinade, blend 100g quartered onions, 5g roughly chopped garlic, 100g yogurt, 15g salt, turmeric, and shahi garam masala into a smooth paste.

2. Coat all the mutton pieces with the marinade, making sure to get into all the corners of the meat. Cover and allow the mutton to marinate in the refrigerator for about 8 hours.

3. Slice 400g onions thinly. Crush 10g garlic and 20g green chillies into a paste.

4. Heat mustard oil in a kadai. Add dried red chillies, bay leaves, cinnamon, green and black cardamom, and cloves.

5. Fry onions for 15 minutes until light brown. Add ginger paste, garlic-chilli paste, and fry for 5 more minutes.

6. Add dry spices mixed with 100g water. Fry for 15 minutes until onions turn reddish-brown.

7. Add marinated mutton. Fry for 15 minutes on high heat.

8. Beat 150–200g yogurt, add to the pan with 8g salt and 10g sugar. Keep frying.

9. Reduce heat to medium. Repeat the following steps for 75-90 minutes:

Add a splash of hot water (30ml)

Stir and cover for a minute

Uncover, stir thoroughly

Scrape and incorporate browned bits from the pan

Add water gradually and cook until mutton is tender. Add 4 slit green chilies.

10. Turn off heat, add a bit of ghee, cover, and let it rest.

4. Progressive rajma chawal

A fusion dish combining soft chawal crepes filled with paneer and paired with flavorful rajma curry, served alongside green chutney and a papad crisp for a delightful meal.(Chef Abhishek Kulshrestha)

Ingredients:

For the Chawal Crepe:

2 cups Rice flour

1 tsp coarsely ground roasted cumin seeds

1 tsp salt

Water for making the batter

For the Stuffing:

200g grated paneer

1 finely chopped green chilli

2 tbsp chopped raisins and cashews

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

3g salt and pepper

For the Rajma:

1 cup boiled rajma

2 bay leaves

1 black cardamom

1/2 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1 cup finely chopped onions

2 tbsp finely chopped garlic

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/3 tsp deggi mirch powder

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

2 tbsp desi ghee

Sides:

2-3 tbsp green chutney

1 papad

Method:

1. In a bowl, combine rice flour, coarsely ground cumin seeds, and salt. Gradually add water to make a thick dosa-like batter. Set aside.

2. For the stuffing, mix grated paneer, chopped green chilli, raisins, cashews, chopped coriander leaves, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

3. In a hot pan, add ghee. Once hot, add bay leaves and cardamom seeds. Once they splutter, add chopped onions and sauté until slightly browned.

4. Add chopped ginger and garlic and sauté until slightly browned. Add turmeric powder and a little water to prevent further browning.

5. Add boiled rajma and cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. Add chopped tomatoes and salt. Cook until tomatoes are mashed and incorporated into the curry. Adjust seasoning and add chopped coriander leaves. Set aside.

7. On a hot tawa, add ghee and spread the paneer mixture. Cook for 5-8 minutes, then remove from the tawa and set aside.

8. Clean the tawa and pour the rice flour batter, spreading it like a thin dosa. Sprinkle some ghee and keep it soft, not crispy.

9. Place the paneer mixture on the crepe and roll it up.

10. In a deep dish plate, place the rolled crepe cut diagonally. Pour rajma on one side and green chutney on the other.

11. Place a papad crisp on the edge and garnish with fresh coriander sprigs and pepper curls.

12. Enjoy your Chawal Crepe Stuffed with Paneer and Rajma!