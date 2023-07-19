Daily brief: UP Police briefs on how Seema Haider sneaked into India; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Sachin Meena (L) and Seema Haider.(AFP)

‘4 mobile phones, 5 Pakistani passports’: UP Police on how Seema Haider sneaked into India

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday said it had recovered two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, an unused passport containing incomplete name and address and an identity card from Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who along with her four children illegally crossed over to India via Nepal to be with her partner Sachin Meena. Read more

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: India vs Pakistan blockbuster in Kandy on September 2, final in Colombo on Sep 17

The much-awaited schedule for the men's Asia Cup was announced on Wednesday, with the iconic clash between India and Pakistan taking place on September 2 in Kandy. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pics from meditation session amid acting break: 'Something so simple could be so powerful'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from acting to focus on her health. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her recent meditation session. Read more

Reasons why people pleasers struggle to be authentic

When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes where we did not receive the necessary amount of love, care and affection, we tend to become people pleasers in adult lives to avoid facing rejection. Read more

5 lean protein foods for weight loss

Lean protein is protein source that contains low levels of fat, particularly saturated fat. Read more

