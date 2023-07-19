Himanta Biswa Sarma deletes India from Twitter bio, adds Bharat amid INDIA vs NDA

As UPA was renamed as INDIA, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance at the meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru on Tuesday, an intense INDIA versus Bharat fight began with PM Modi slamming the opposition and coining new meaning of NDA standing for New India, Developed Nation and the Aspiration of People and Region. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the new name of the opposition alliance saying India is not Bharat and then removed India from his Twitter bio and added Bharat after the issue turned into a high-voltage social media controversy. Himanta Biswa Sarma added Bharat to his Twitter profile, deleted India.

By this, Himanta became the first BJP leader to add Bharat to his Twitter bio.

Bharat versus INDIA: 'Change names of Make in India then'

The Bharat versus INDIA stemmed from a comment of Himanta who said BJP stands from Bharat after UPA turned into INDIA. "Our civilisational conflict in pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named pur country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for Bharat," Himanta tweeted.

The India versus Bharat narrative was dismissed by Congress leader who cited the Constitution to emphasise that India is Bharat and a Union of States.

'Chief Minister of Assam, Bharat'

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Twitter bio now has 'Bharat' instead of India.

After Himanta Biswa Sarma's jibe at INDIA, Congress leaders asked him why his Twitter bio mentions India and whether the names of Make in India, Start Up India all will be changed now. From 'chief minister of Assam, India', Himanta changed his Twitter bio to 'Chief minister of Assam, Bharat'.

NDA and opposition's show of strength

As 26 parties attended the two-day meeting of the opposition in Bengaluru, the NDA constituents rallied behind the BJP at the same time setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the Bengaluru meeting, the Congress-led UPA was rechristened as INDIA. At the NDA meet, 39 parties resolved to put their faith in PM Modi to fight the Lok Sabha election together.

