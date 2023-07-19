Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pics from meditation session amid acting break: 'Something so simple could be so powerful'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from acting to focus on her health. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her recent meditation session. She was seen meditating at the Isha Foundation, in the presence of Sadhguru, in some of the pictures she posted. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on a road trip, visits Golden Temple Vellore with Jagadish Palanisamy amid acting break) Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote a detailed note on meditating on her Instagram.

Samantha's Instagram post

Samantha took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her recent visit to Isha Foundation. In one of the pictures, she was seen with many other devotees sitting on the ground and meditating. Samantha opted for a white traditional outfit. Her post also contained pictures of a rainbow, and a peacock.

In the caption, she wrote, “A while ago, sitting still — without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning — seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity… Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful (white heart emoji).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's break from films

After wrapping up the Indian chapter of the web series Citadel, Samantha is taking a step back from acting for at least one year. While she is looking forward to this break, she would primarily focus on her health, and undergo treatment for autoimmune condition myositis in the US, said a source close to the actor.

“Few months back, Samantha decided that she will be taking a break from acting, and was just waiting to wrap up her projects — Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian segment of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. When I checked with her a few months back, she told me that she is not signing any projects currently,” the source earlier told Hindustan Times.

Upcoming projects

Samantha recently wrapped the filming of the Indian leg of Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel. She had also opened up about her Myositis diagnosis. She will next be seen in Kushi, her second Telugu film with actor Vijay Devarakonda. It marks their onscreen reunion after the 2018 film Mahanati. It will release on September 1.

