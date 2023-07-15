Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on a road trip, visits Golden Temple Vellore with Jagadish Palanisamy amid acting break

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a road trip recently. She has been sharing glimpses from her trip on Instagram with film producer Jagadish Palanisamy as company. She is seemingly on a spiritual trip as she made a pitstop at the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens touching note on her break from films Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore.

Samantha on a road trip

The actor shared a glimpse of a highway from her car as she took off during the day. She wrote in the caption, “Road trip.” She also shared a look at her playlist for the trip, which included Harish Raghavendra’s Melliname and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi song.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on a road trip.

Samantha at Golden Temple Vellore

Upon reaching the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple, Samantha shared a photo from inside the temple premises. She also added a selfie of herself with Jagadish, seemingly clicked after seeking blessings at the temple. While the actor wore an orange salwar, the producer opted for a white shirt.

Samantha's break from acting

Samantha's road trip happened after the news of her break from acting. After wrapping up the shoot of the Indian chapter of Citadel, Samantha is taking a step back from acting for at least one year. While she is looking forward to this break, she will be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US, a source close to the actor informed. Previously, Samantha was seen on a spiritual break after announcing her separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Following the news of a break from acting, recently, Samantha's hairstylist and friend Rohit Bhatkar has penned a long note for her. It read, “2 years. 1 sensational music video. 3movies. 7 brand campaigns. 2 editorials. And lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly one to remember.”

“As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more strength and power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wild flower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever,” it concluded.

Samantha will next be seen in Kushi, her second Telugu film with actor Vijay Deverakonda. It marks their onscreen reunion after the 2018 film Mahanati. It will release on September 1.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail