Vijay Devarakonda runs from stage at event as fan chases him to touch his feet. Watch

Vijay Devarakonda is one of the most popular faces in the Telugu film industry, who enjoys a massive fan following. At a recent event to celebrate the success of the movie Baby, starring his brother Anand Devarakonda, an enthusiastic fan tried to go on stage and touch him. The video has now surfaced online and is being widely shared on fan pages. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda launch their Telugu film VD13; share glimpse from puja: ‘Can’t wait for shoot to begin’) Vijay Devarakonda at an event, where a fan approached him as he spoke on stage.

Vijay Devarakonda chased by fan

In the video that has been posted on Twitter by fan page of the actor, Vijay is seen giving a speech at the success meet of Baby. He was spotted in a blue kurta, standing at the centre of the stage. As he spoke, at one point, an eager fan is seen running past the security on stage to touch Vijay's feet.

Taken aback, Vijay went backwards as he tried to avoid being touched by the person. The entire incident occurred in a matter of few seconds, and security intervened to escort the fan off stage.

Reactions to video

Many on social media seemed worried about Vijay. Some questioned the security lapse. One tweeted, “This is not done. No Vijay fan will do this to him.” Another said, “Not nice to do this to any celebrity at an event.”

Baby success meet

Baby is a romantic drama, which has been written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu. Apart from Anand Devarakonda, the film also featured Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. The film has been performing well at the box office. It was released on July 12. As per boxofficebusiness.in, the film has grossed ₹28.15 crore so far.

Vijay's next film Kushi

Vijay will be next seen in Kushi, which sees him alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They have previously worked together on the film Mahanati (2018). Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will be released on September 1, 2023. The team recently released the first song from the album, a romantic number titled Aradhya. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vijay wrote, "My Kind of love. #Kushi kind of Love!"

The song showcases the romance, love and chemistry of a newly wedded couple. The Telugu version is crooned by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada. It was also released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Vijay's last film, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Liger with Ananya Panday tanked at the box office. He also has his next film VD 12 with Jersey (2019) director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The actor will reportedly play a police officer turned spy. Vijay launched the film in June with Mrunal Thakur. The project marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam, which was a blockbuster.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail