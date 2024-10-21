Evening brief: J&K LG vows to avenge Kashmir terror; Bangladeshi author's request to Amit Shah and more news

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed to hold terrorists accountable for the recent Ganderbal attack, which claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a local doctor and six non-local laborers. The attack occurred at an under-construction tunnel in Gund, Ganderbal district, prompting Sinha to call for a strong response from security forces. He emphasized the need for the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies to "exact a price" from the terrorists, asserting that the brutal nature of the attack would not be forgotten. Dig deeper Lt Governor Manoj Sinha (HT photo)

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow her to stay in India. In a post on X, she expressed her love for India, calling it her second home for the past 20 years, and voiced concern over her residence permit not being renewed since July 2022. Dig deeper

Top News

India, China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC: Foreign secretary Misri Dig deeper

'Exact a price': Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vows revenge for Kashmir terror attack Dig deeper

India News

J&K CM Omar Abdullah vacates Budgam assembly seat, retains family bastion Ganderbal Dig deeper

‘How will they secure borders?’: AAP questions Centre on Delhi's law and order situation Dig deeper

Global Matters

South Korea protests alleged deployment of North Korean troops in Russia Dig deeper

Donald Trump faced assassination attempt at rally due to ‘stunning security failures’: House Report Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

The Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives sparked controversy when Maheep Kapoor criticised the use of Ozempic for weight loss, highlighting its shortage for diabetic patients who need it for blood sugar control. A user on Twitter supported her stance, urging Kapoor to also address Karan Johar, the show’s producer. Celebrity influences significantly impact aesthetic trends, with figures like Amy Schumer, Elon Musk, and Kathy Bates admitting to using Ozempic for quick weight loss. This situation underscores society's obsession with thinness and the stigmatization of larger bodies, pushing many to engage in various diets and weight-loss practices. Dig deeper

Sports Going

As the deadline for player retention approaches, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is making headlines again. All franchises must submit their retention lists by 5 PM on October 31, 2024. This year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has chosen Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to host the mega auction, set for November 24 and 25. Although not officially announced yet, sources confirmed that a team is verifying arrangements in Riyadh, with backup options like Abu Dhabi available. The auction coincides with India's Test series against Australia, but due to time differences, fans can follow both events seamlessly. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning