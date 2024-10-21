India, China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC: Foreign secretary Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh following recent negotiations between officials from both countries. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on India-China border row. (PTI)

Misri said, “We have reached an agreement with China on the issues being discussed.”

India-China border row: May lead to disengagement, says Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri added that this development is expected to lead to eventual disengagement at the border.

"As a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border area and this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020," Misri said.

The foreign secretary said that the Indian and Chinese negotiators have been in contact over the past few weeks to resolve the remaining issues along the border. The agreement reportedly concerns patrolling arrangements in the Depsang and Demchok areas.

Relations between the two neighbours have been tense since a 2020 clash along the eastern Ladakh border, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and unspecified number of Chinese PLA fatalities.

This breakthrough was revealed just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS Summit.

Modi-Xi Jinping to hold meeting at BRICS summit?

While no official confirmation has been made, there is speculation that PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

The BRICS Summit in Kazan, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide a platform for leaders to discuss key global issues. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the summit offers an opportunity to review progress on BRICS initiatives and explore new areas for cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from BRICS nations and other invited participants in Kazan, Russia during the visit.

The grouping, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

